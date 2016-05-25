WASHINGTON May 25 The first shots in a
political battle over funding for a range of federal activities
rang out during a congressional subcommittee hearing on
Wednesday, as Republicans and Democrats took opposing stances on
a budget bill for financial regulators and other agencies.
The legislation, which covers funding for the Securities and
Exchange Commission, the Treasury Department, the judiciary
branch and others, passed the House of Representatives Financial
Services Subcommittee and now goes to the full Appropriations
Committee. It then must win approval from the
Republican-dominated House before being reconciled with a Senate
version into a single bill for President Barack Obama to sign.
Democrats at Wednesday's meeting made it clear they will
press for changes at every step of the lawmaking process, saying
the current bill is loaded with ideological policy "riders" that
do not belong and that it could cripple important government
work.
Republicans, meanwhile, said the bill would reign in
spending, make bodies such as the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau more accountable and boost funding for important issues.
"We cut funding for nearly two dozen agencies that can
operate with a little less," said Republican Ander Crenshaw of
Florida, the subcommittee chairman, adding that the cuts helped
free up more money for antidrug trafficking efforts, the Small
Business Administration, and the Treasury Department's Offfice
of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
In total, the bill drops funding by 6.5 percent from current
levels for all agencies, including the General Services
Administration and the Internal Revenue Service, which bear "the
brunt of the reduction" because "they are the largest agencies
in the bill and both have a recent history of inappropriate
behavior," Crenshaw said.
Republicans want to shake up the IRS after a 2013 scandal in
which it allegedly targeted conservative Tea Party groups.
The bill would also shave $50 million from the SEC's budget.
Representative Nita Lowey, a Democrat from New York, said
the lower funding in the legislation "would allow more tax
cheats to go undetected" and thwart the SEC in protecting
investors.
"The long list of riders turns a bad bill into an example of
the Republican majority's unnecessary culture war," she added,
citing provisions to block the Federal Communications
Commission's internet neutrality rule and to limit health
coverage of abortions for federal employees.
Calling the riders "unnecessary, unwarranted, and
unhelpful," the senior Democrat on the subcommittee, Jose
Serrano of New York, said "they are an effort to appease the
right wing of the right wing."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)