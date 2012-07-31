WASHINGTON, July 31 Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress have reached a deal to fund federal government activities through next March and eliminate any threat of agency shut downs that could upset voters ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

The deal, which congressional leaders were expected to announce later on Tuesday, would fund discretionary federal programs - from defense and foreign aid to education, transportation and medical research - at levels specified in last year's debt limit deal, about $1.047 trillion.

The full House of Representatives and Senate would still need to approve the measure by Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. (Reporting By Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Will Dunham)