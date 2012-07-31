* Agreement would extend funding of agencies through March
WASHINGTON, July 31 Washington took some
tentative steps toward confronting its looming fiscal threats on
Tuesday with a deal in Congress to neutralize the risk of a
government shutdown that could upset voters ahead of the Nov. 6
elections.
The White House said it would shield U.S. military pay from
automatic budget cuts due to take effect in January -- a move
that could shift more of the reductions onto defense
contractors. It also instructed agencies to begin preparing for
some across-the-board cuts.
The top Republican and Democrat in Congress struck a deal to
extend funding for federal government agencies and discretionary
programs through March 2013, calling a truce in at least part of
Washington's multi-front battle over taxes and spending.
The six-month spending extension, announced by Republican
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner and Democratic
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, will fund programs from
defense education to medical research at an annual rate of
$1.047 trillion, the level specified in a debt-limit deal last
year.
The full House and Senate would still need to approve the
measure by Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year, when
funding runs out. Congress will be in recess most of August and
the first week of September.
If passed by Congress, the deal for a six-month spending
extension eliminates one layer of difficult year-end wrangling
for Congress just after the election as it deals with the
"fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts, automatic spending cuts, a
debt-limit increase and other fiscal deadlines.
Economists say inaction by lawmakers would unleash tax
increases and budget cuts that would crush recovery and throw
the economy back into recession next year.
"This agreement reached between the Senate, the House and
the White House provides stability for the coming months, when
we will have to resolve critical issues that directly affect
middle class families," Reid said in a statement.
"I hope that we can face the challenges ahead in the same
spirit of compromise," he added.
Congress has made virtually no headway in averting the $109
billion in across the-board spending cuts that loom in January.
On Tuesday, Jeffrey Zients, acting White House budget director,
took the widely anticipated step of exempting military personnel
accounts from the cuts.
"This step was taken because the administration believes it
is in the national interest to safeguard the resources necessary
to safeguard the men and women serving to defend our nation and
to maintain the force levels required for national security," an
administration official said.
The military, however, is still expected to bear half of the
anticipated cuts -- nearly $55 billion -- so weapons programs
and other activities could be hit harder.
TACTICAL RETREAT
The six-month spending deal marks a major tactical shift for
House Republicans, who have spent much of the past two years
using government funding deadlines as leverage to demand deeper
spending cuts. Bitter deficit reduction standoffs last year,
driven largely by fiscal conservatives, threatened several
government shutdowns and brought the United States to the brink
of a historic debt default.
But this year, with presidential and congressional elections
looming in just over three months, Republicans want to avoid a
repeat that could stir up voter backlash against Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney and the party's drive to
regain control of the Senate.
By immunizing Congress against a shutdown threat,
Republicans feel they can keep the campaign focus on the weak
economy.
"That's where Republicans win and Democrats lose," said a
Republican House leadership aide.
But Democrats will get to tout that they have protected
programs important to their core supporters, including food
stamps and healthcare programs, from deeper spending cuts.
The stop-gap spending measure is needed because Congress'
normal process for passing bills to fund the government has
broken down amid bitter partisan battles over funding levels.
House Republicans had sought about $19 billion in extra
spending cuts next year, which had been strongly opposed by
Democrats, raising the risk of a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
The fiscal conservatives who had been Republicans' driving
force behind these cuts so far appear to be going along with the
Boehner-Reid agreement.
They view the higher $1.047 trillion funding level as the
price needed for a six-month agreement that pushes spending
decisions into the next Congress -- one they believe will be
fully controlled by Republicans, with Romney having replaced
President Barack Obama in the White House.
"We'll swallow hard and accept that number as long as it's a
six month" extension, said Representative Jeff Duncan, a
freshman Republican.
But it will take Congress the better part of two months to
write and pass the spending extension legislation -- plenty of
time for the deal to potentially unravel.
The arrangement drew a sharp rebuke from the Tea Party
Patriots group, which vowed to hold congressional leaders
accountable for their "reckless, irresponsible behavior" in
sustaining high spending levels.
"We will not forget in November and beyond," said the
group's founder, Jenny Beth Martin.
