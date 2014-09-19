By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON, Sept 19
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Financial incentives and a
more flexible regulatory approach are needed to persuade drug
companies to develop new antibiotics, drug industry and public
health experts told U.S. lawmakers on Friday, though some warned
that modifying the drug approval process could jeopardize
patient safety.
The experts said at a hearing of the U.S. House of
Representatives Energy and Commerce health subcommittee that the
business model for developing antibiotics is broken: Drug
companies make money by selling as many drugs as possible but
public health requires less use of antibiotics to curb drug
resistance.
At least 23,000 die from them each year, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet most drug
companies no longer develop antibiotics since they do not
generate enough return on investment.
Experts offered various suggestions for sweetening the pot,
including tax credits, shortening the clinical trial process and
extending patent protection.
Some measures have already been taken. In 2012 Congress
passed legislation to improve antibiotic innovation by promising
companies a speedy review of some new products and an additional
five years of market exclusivity.
Since then additional bills have been introduced, including
the Antibiotic Development to Advance Patient Treatment Act, or
ADAPT, which would allow the Food and Drug Administration to
approve antibiotics based on much more limited data than it
typically requires.
"By allowing drug developers to rely on smaller datasets,
and clarifying FDA's authority to tolerate a higher level of
uncertainty for these drugs when making a risk/benefit
calculation, ADAPT would make the clinical trials more
feasible," Allan Coukell, director of drugs and medical devices
at The Pew Charitable Trusts, testified.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's pharmaceutical
division, told the panel that there is an urgent need to develop
effective new antibiotics. Still, she said, "there are
trade-offs for putting these incentives in place."
If a drug were approved in this way, she said, a clear
signal would have to be sent to the medical community that the
drugs were special and only meant for limited use.
The meeting followed the Obama administration's announcement
on Thursday that it would establish a task force on the threat
of antibiotic resistance.
Some experts testified that the ADAPT bill could hurt
patient safety.
Dr. John Powers, an associate professor of medicine at
George Washington University School of Medicine and former lead
medical officer for antimicrobial development and resistance
issues at the FDA, said data should not be limited to that
gained from test tubes, animals or mathematical models.
"Focusing studies on well-defined patients with disease due
to resistant pathogens will allow for smaller studies," he said.
Powers also recommended that incentives be provided only to
those drugs for which a diagnostic test is also developed.
"The lack of diagnostics that not only select patients with
a specific disease but also select patients who will benefit
from specific new therapies is long overdue," Powers said.
(Editing by Grant McCool)