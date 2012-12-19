WASHINGTON Dec 19 Maryland Democratic Senator
Barbara Mikulski will become the first woman to chair the Senate
Appropriations Committee, a powerful congressional panel that
controls government purse strings.
A spokeswoman for Mikulski said the decision is expected to
be ratified on Thursday at a meeting of the Democratic caucus.
Vermont Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who through
seniority had been in line to head the Appropriations Committee
following the death of veteran chairman Daniel Inouye of Hawaii,
announced on Wednesday that instead, he will remain chairman of
the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Judiciary Committee is one of the busiest in Congress,
handling a wide range of legislation and nominations.
One high-profile issue the committee is likely to address
early next year is tighter federal gun controls, an issue that
has moved near the top of the political agenda due to the deadly
school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
In a message on Twitter, Leahy was first to announce
Mikulski's accession to head the Appropriations Committee.
"Congratulations to my friend @Senatorbarb who will be 1st woman
to chair Senate Appropriations Committee. She'll be great
(already is)," Leahy wrote.
Mikulski said in her own Twitter message: "It's an honor &
privilege to be expected to follow the great leadership of
Senator Inouye as Appropriations Committee chairwoman."
Capitol Hill aides said on Tuesday they expected Inouye's
death would set of a round of musical chairs in which Leahy
would take over Inouye's chairmanship of the Senate
appropriations panel, while Senate Intelligence Committee chair
Dianne Feinstein of California would assume the Judiciary
Committee's chairmanship, and Mikulski would become chairwoman
of the intelligence panel.
Now, congressional officials said, with Mikulski chairing
the appropriations panel and Leahy remaining in the chair at the
Judiciary Committee, Feinstein is expected to remain at the helm
of the Intelligence panel.
In a brief statement announcing his decision, Leahy said:
"Chairing the Judiciary Committee and maintaining my seniority
on the Appropriations Committee will allow me to protect both
the Constitution and Vermont."
Leahy is also expected to chair one of the appropriations
panel's powerful subcommittees, congressional aides said.