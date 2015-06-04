UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, June 4 Senior U.S. Senate Democrats said on Thursday they would block spending bills for the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1 to press their case that mandatory spending limits that have been in place for the last two years need to be scrapped.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February