By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, June 4 Senior U.S. Senate Democrats
said on Thursday they would block spending bills for the fiscal
year starting on Oct. 1 to press their case for scrapping
mandatory spending limits that have been in place for the past
two years.
The move represented an early gambit in what is expected to
be a difficult partisan clash over U.S. budget and tax policy in
the next four to five months. Congress must pass a series of
fiscal 2016 appropriations bills, or a stopgap measure, by Sept.
30, to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1.
Senate Democrats have been arguing with Republicans, who
have majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives,
over a plan to use special contingency funds to avoid the
spending cap, but only for the Department of Defense.
No. 3 Senate Democrat Charles Schumer said party members
would not vote to advance the defense appropriations bill, or
any appropriations bill, until members of both parties have come
up with a budget plan to replace the automatic spending cuts.
The Overseas Contingency Operations money, intended to fund
ongoing wars, does not count against the budget caps. Democratic
President Barack Obama asked for $50 billion in OCO funding in
his budget request, but Congress added another $40 billion.
Republicans argue that the military should be spared many of
the so-called sequestration cuts to ensure national security.
They accuse Democrats of using the issue to camouflage a desire
for spending on pet programs where costs should be controlled.
Democrats contend other programs subject to the spending
caps, such as medical research, police funding and education,
are also important.
"Our duty is not just to fund the Department of Defense,
it's to fund the government of the United States," Senator Jack
Reed, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee,
told the news conference.
No. 2 Senate Democrat Richard Durbin said party leaders had
not decided if they would try to block the annual National
Defense Authorization Act, which sets Pentagon spending
priorities.
Blocking the NDAA could be politically tricky. Lawmakers
pride themselves on passing the NDAA every year with large
bipartisan margins as a sign of support for the military. This
year's NDAA has already sailed through the House.
Obama has threatened to veto this year's NDAA, for reasons
including the use of the OCO account and because it rejects
cost-cutting measures he proposed, including base closures.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh,
Bill Trott and David Gregorio)