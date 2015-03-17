(Adds comments by vice chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Pentagon is concerned
that congressional funding for lists of "unfunded priorities"
submitted by the U.S. military services will drain money out of
other higher-priority programs, a top official said on Tuesday.
Congress uses the unfunded lists as it shapes the yearly
budget plan submitted by the Pentagon, often using them to
promote specific programs. Big arms makers count on the lists to
help underpin their lobbying efforts.
Admiral James Winnefeld, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs
of Staff, said the U.S. Defense Department worked for a year to
develop a budget that balanced funding and military requirements
across the U.S. military, but the "unfunded lists" opened the
door for lawmakers to "cherry-pick" and fund programs deemed
less important by the Pentagon.
"If Congress is going to cherry-pick from an unfunded list
and pick something that they love, then something that we think
we need is going to have to fall off," Winnefeld told Reuters
after a conference hosted by Credit Suisse and McAleese &
Associates.
"The problem ... is that they're not going to give us more
money to fund these things so something else will have to come
out of the budget that we thought was more important."
Last year, the Navy added 22 Boeing Co EA-18G
electronic attack jets to its unfunded list after leaving them
out of its budget. Congress ultimately funded 15 jets, allowing
Boeing to extend that production line through the end of 2017.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus last week signed off on a list of
unfunded priorities compiled by Chief of Naval Operations
Admiral Jonathan Greenert. The list has now gone to Defense
Secretary Ash Carter and the Joint Chiefs for review.
Greenert suggested earlier this month that the list could
include some F/A-18E/F Super Hornets built by Boeing to deal
with a possible shortfall in fighter jets given delays in
extending the life of older-model Boeing F/A-18 jets.
Boeing is counting on additional orders from the Navy to
extend the St. Louis production line where it builds the planes
beyond 2017.
Navy officials say they are also keen to see production
continue to preserve the option of buying Boeing EA-18G
electronic attack jets, which are built on the same line, given
ongoing studies about possible electronic warfare needs.
