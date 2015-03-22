By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, March 22
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House
Armed Services Committee plans to introduce legislation on
Wednesday as part of a six-year drive aimed at speeding up and
improving the way the Pentagon buys arms at a time of rapid
gains in technology by Russia and China.
Representative Mac Thornberry, a Texas Republican, hopes to
spark debate about the initiative and then wrap it into the
annual National Defense Authorization Act, a broader bill that
sets policy for the Defense Department each year, committee
officials told reporters.
Thornberry and the committee drafted the legislation after
more than a year of examining billions of dollars in cost
overruns, schedule delays and other problems that have plagued
weapons programs for years.
Committee officials said they considered over 1,000 specific
proposals and held six congressional hearings, and 25 meetings
with acquisition officials, weapons makers and outside exports.
The legislation includes six measures proposed by Pentagon
acquisition chief Frank Kendall, who has been looking to reduce
the burden posed by thousands of pages of overlapping federal
acquisition rules and other requirements.
Committee officials said the new acquisition reform effort
could succeed where countless others have failed given mounting
concerns about the eroding U.S. technological edge, budget
pressures and the number of key players with acquisition
expertise - including Defense Secretary Ash Carter.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other
arms makers have long urged the Pentagon to streamline the
current cumbersome and bureaucratic acquisition process.
"More than being monetarily wasteful, dysfunction in the
acquisition process is sapping America's technological edge and
robbing our military of agility in the face of multiplying
threats," the committee said in a statement about the bill.
The legislation aims to make the Defense Department's
acquisition system more proactive, agile, transparent and
innovative, committee officials said, noting that further
measures would be proposed in each of the coming six years.
It would consolidate requirements for new arms programs and
give program managers more flexibility in structuring contracts,
instead of reflexively opting for "lowest price, technically
acceptable" contracts and other forms backed in earlier reforms.
The bill also aims to help resolve a standoff between
government and industry over which items may be treated as
"commercial" products, which require less disclosure of pricing
data. Companies argue that current Pentagon rules discourage
private investment in certain products.
The bill also seeks to incentivize companies to lower costs
by giving them a share of any savings generated.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)