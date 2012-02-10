* Bachus allegedly made trades during financial crisis
* Republican aide says probe could threaten his chairmanship
By Dave Clarke and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 A top Republican
lawmaker predicted on Friday he would be exonerated by
a congressional investigation into whether he broke any insider
trading laws or ethics rules, but it was unclear if he would be
able to retain his job as the chairman of a key committee.
"I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight," said
Spencer Bachus, chairman of the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee. "I have fully abided by the rules
governing members of Congress and look forward to the full
exoneration this process will provide."
The probe has generated speculation that he might be
unable to hold on to his chairmanship unless the story quickly
went away.
"If it doesn't, I don't doubt the leadership will
quietly work to get him to step aside," a Republican aide told
Reuters.
Bachus' committee oversees financial markets and the
housing sector as well as the federal agencies in charge of
regulating this area of the economy.
Barney Frank, the lead Democrat on Bachus' panel, declined
to comment on the investigation, but said, "In my dealings over
the years with Spencer Bachus, with whom I disagree on a number
of policy issues, I have found him to be honorable and
straightforward."
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that the Office of
Congressional Ethics is investigating whether trades Bachus made
in recent years, including at the height of the 2007-2009
financial crisis, broke insider trading laws because they were
based on "material, non-public" inside information.
Bachus was the top Republican on the committee at the time
and attended briefings with officials, such as then Treasury
Secretary Henry Paulson and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke, on the crisis and how the government might respond.
"THROW THEM ALL OUT"
The issue of insider trading by members of Congress flared
up following a Nov. 13 report by CBS' "60 Minutes" questioning
whether some members of Congress have used what they learned
from their privileged posts to make lucrative investments.
The report was based on a book, "Throw Them All Out," by
Peter Schweizer, who is a fellow at the conservative Hoover
Institution.
The report put political pressure on Congress to act. The
House and Senate have both passed versions of legislation that
would put curbs on insider trading by lawmakers and other
government officials.
Bachus' trades during the financial crisis are highlighted
in Schweizer's book. On Nov. 16 Bachus wrote the book's
publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, disputing many of the
claims, including whether he made investments betting General
Electric Co's stock would go down.
"The book is absolutely false and factually incorrect," he
said in the letter.
The Office of Congressional Ethics is an independent panel
created by Congress in 2008 that investigates possible ethics
violations by lawmakers.
Kelly Brewington, communications director for the Office of
Congressional Ethics, said the office does not confirm or deny
investigations.
If the watchdog finds evidence of any problems it can then
recommend that the House Committee on Ethics, chaired by members
of Congress, take action.
Michael Steel, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner,
said: "We can't comment on something we have no information
about. The OCE has not communicated anything to the Speaker's
Office on the matter."
