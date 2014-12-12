By Emily Stephenson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. financial industry
victories this week walking back post-crisis reforms will
embolden Republicans in 2015 to push for more changes, but
lobbyists say they are not holding out hope for a substantial
rollback of the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law.
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives included
revisions to Dodd-Frank in a $1.1 trillion federal government
spending package and legislation extending a popular terrorism
insurance program.
Democrats passionately warned that these moves set a
dangerous precedent, especially with Republicans poised to take
control of the Senate in January.
But bank lobbyists say a substantial Dodd-Frank rollback
remains unlikely because Republicans will have a slim lead next
year in the U.S. Senate, and they face a Democratic president
who sees the law as a key accomplishment.
"The battle lines, so to speak, will continue to be drawn,"
James Ballentine of the American Bankers Association, a lobby
group for banks, said on Thursday.
Lobbyists said alterations with bipartisan support or a
thumbs-up from regulators could move forward. That includes
exempting more small banks from a proprietary trading ban called
the Volcker rule, changing the way mortgage rules treat certain
fees, or freeing some regional banks from stringent regulations.
Republicans hoped gains in November's midterm elections
would help them ram through policies in 2015. They want to
change the funding of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, keep U.S. regulators from seizing failed banks, and
reshape or eliminate new agencies that study risks in the
financial system.
Those more dramatic changes do not appear likely, but this
week provided signs that Republicans will be able to score
targeted victories.
The House on Thursday night passed the government spending
bill with a controversial provision to ease a Dodd-Frank rule
requiring Wall Street banks to split off derivatives trading
into isolated units.
While it's unclear how many Senate Democrats will balk when
that chamber takes up the bill on Friday, the White House
lobbied its party to swallow the Dodd-Frank rollback in order to
pass the broader funding legislation.
Republicans also managed to attach to a popular terrorism
insurance bill to a Dodd-Frank provision saying "end-user"
businesses such as energy companies would not need collateral
for certain risky trades. The House passed the bill Wednesday
night, and it is uncertain when the Senate will take it up.
Lawmakers also on Wednesday gave the Federal Reserve more
flexibility in writing certain requirements for insurance
companies such as Prudential Financial.
While all of the changes had some Democrat support, House
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senator Elizabeth
Warren warned the measures send a dangerous message.
"So here's the bottom line: a vote for this bill is a vote
for future taxpayer bailouts of Wall Street," Warren said on
Thursday about the spending bill.
Former Representative Barney Frank, a Democrat and co-author
of the 2010 law, warned earlier this week, "This is a roadmap
for the stealth unwinding of financial reform."
But Hill watchers said they found the changes less dramatic.
Former chairman Ben Bernanke has in the past said he did not
think pushing out derivatives trading made banks such as
JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America safer.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Tim Massad said
this week that his agency's swap rules already protect "end
user" businesses.
"The less impact a change in law actually has on the
industry, the more likely it is to pass," said Brian Gardner of
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, an investment banking firm.
He said Republicans may look for bigger victories against
Dodd-Frank, but successful bills will be narrow and bipartisan.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, with additional reporting by
Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Ken Wills)