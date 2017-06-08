WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Thursday voted largely along party lines to
replace the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, a move that
is expected to die in the Senate but open the door to revamping
or eliminating regulations that came out of the 2007-09
financial crisis.
The bill, called the CHOICE act, was approved by a vote of
233-to-186. Authored by House Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, it gives banks a choice
between complying with Dodd-Frank or holding onto more capital.
It also restructures the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,
created under Dodd-Frank to guard individuals against fraud in
lending.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Leslie Adler)