(in second paragraph, read eighth senator sted seventh)

WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. Democratic Senator Max Baucus of Montana, chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, will not seek re-election to a seventh term next year, a Democratic aide said on Tuesday.

Baucus will become the eighth senator to announce plans to retire at the end of next year. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and Kim Dixon; Editing by Bill Trott)