(Updates with more details)

WASHINGTON Oct 20 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke joined U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday at their weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, a Democratic aide said.

The aide said Bernanke planned to give an economic update to lawmakers, who are trying to push at least portions of President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs bill through a sharply divided Congress.

The Democratic-led Senate may vote as soon as later in the day on a piece of the bill that would raise taxes on millionaires to create or save 400,000 jobs for teachers as well as firefighters and other first responders. Republicans are expected to block it with a procedural hurdle.

The Fed has been exploring what steps it might be able to take to spur a more vigorous recovery and pull down an unemployment rate that has been stuck above 9 percent for five straight months. Bernanke has called the U.S. employment situation a national crisis.

The U.S. central bank cut rates to zero almost three years ago and has said it would likely keep them there at least through the middle of 2013. It has also bought $2.3 trillion in bonds in a further effort to lower borrowing costs.

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler and Vicki Allen)