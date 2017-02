WASHINGTON Oct 20 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke joined U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday at their weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, a Democratic aide said.

The aide said Bernanke planned to give an economic update to lawmakers, who are trying to push at least portions of President Barack Obama's $447 billion jobs bill through a sharply divided Congress.

