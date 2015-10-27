Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said he agreed with Representative Paul Ryan's assessment that the process under which a two-year budget deal was negotiated "stinks" but the alternative was a "clean" increase in the debt ceiling or a default on federal obligations.
Boehner told reporters after presenting the deal to House Republicans that there was no reason that any of them should vote against the deal, as it sets spending levels for two years and contains the first reforms to Social Security in 32 years. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 4 Venezuela will likely stay current on its debt and make about $3 billion in payments next week, according to some investors and bondholders, voicing guarded optimism even amid worsening turmoil for the country.
1030/1430: The Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data.