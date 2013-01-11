WASHINGTON Jan 11 President Barack Obama will
deliver his annual state of the union speech to Congress on Feb.
12, just days before the Treasury could run out of funds to pay
government bills.
Obama on Friday accepted the invitation from the top
Republican lawmaker John Boehner to address a joint session of
Congress, the White House said.
In his letter to Obama, U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Boehner said Americans expected lawmakers and the White
House to work together to find solutions.
The speech from the Democratic president will come in the
middle of another set of difficult budget negotiations between
Congress and the administration.
Lawmakers and Obama have locked horns over how to rein in
the federal budget deficits, which have topped $1 trillion for
the fourth consecutive year.
The most recent budget deal to avert the New Year's day
fiscal cliff of severe spending cuts and tax hikes established
another set of crucial fiscal deadlines.
Obama is expected to use his speech to outline his
legislative agenda, including tighter gun control after last
month's massacre at a Connecticut school.
But the president's plans to restrict guns and advance
immigration reforms will not be a priority in Congress until
lawmakers and the White House resolve the next round of fiscal
battles, including raising the $16.4 trillion debt ceiling.
In the latter half of February, the Treasury will no longer
be able to shuffle funds around to make required government
payments.