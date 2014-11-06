(Adds details on bills, quotes)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Nov 6 Republicans will use their new
dominance of Congress to repeal or cut back President Barack
Obama's health care reforms, approve the Keystone XL oil
pipeline and trim the nation's debt, House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday.
In his first news conference since Republicans seized full
control of Congress in Tuesday's elections, Boehner also warned
that Obama will jeopardize any hope of passing immigration
reforms during the remainder of his presidency if he uses
executive action to loosen immigration regulations.
"I've made clear to the president, that if he acts
unilaterally, on his own, outside of his authority, he will
poison the well and there will be no chance of immigration
reform moving in this Congress. It's as simple as that," Boehner
said.
Before the end of this year, Obama is expected to use his
executive authority to help possibly millions of undocumented
residents who have been living in the United States for an
extended period, many raising families here. His actions could
allow many of them to seek jobs without fear of deportation.
In June 2013, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill to rewrite
immigration laws that was later blocked by House conservatives.
Obama has since pledged to help some of the nearly 12 million
undocumented people in the United States.
After more than 50 failed attempts to repeal or neutralize
Obamacare, Boehner said the House would vote again in 2015 to
scuttle the law, even if Democrats can still block it in the
Senate and it faces a certain veto from Obama.
The House will then move quickly to eliminate individual
parts of the law, Boehner said, including a tax on medical
devices, a provision that Americans without health insurance
must pay a tax penalty and a 15-member healthcare payment
advisory board expected to launch next year that has been
derided by Republicans as a "death panel."
Boehner said he believes there are some Democrats who would
support such alterations to the healthcare law.
"The American people have made it clear: they're not for
Obamacare. Ask all those Democrats who lost their elections
Tuesday night. A lot of them voted for Obamacare," he said.
The Ohio Republican said the House also would pass dozens of
business-friendly bills aimed at boosting job growth and approve
TransCanada's Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, which
would connect Canada's oil sands to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama was committed
to his current review process for the pipeline, and noted there
was a clearly established precedent requiring a presidential
decision on projects crossing international borders.
Obama has said he is studying whether the pipeline would add
to greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.
"We haven't seen what Congress is prepared to do,
specifically, on this," Earnest said, declining to say whether
Obama would veto a potential Keystone bill.
