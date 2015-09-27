WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Sunday the House of Representatives will pass the Senate's government funding bill this week, avoiding a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts on Thursday.

Boehner, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation" program, said the funding legislation would be accompanied by the creation of a separate, special committee to investigate an abortion controversy involving Planned Parenthood. The Senate's government funding bill will not include provisions to deny funding to the non-profit healthcare group.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Andrew Roche)