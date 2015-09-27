UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Sunday the House of Representatives will pass the Senate's government funding bill this week, avoiding a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts on Thursday.
Boehner, speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation" program, said the funding legislation would be accompanied by the creation of a separate, special committee to investigate an abortion controversy involving Planned Parenthood. The Senate's government funding bill will not include provisions to deny funding to the non-profit healthcare group.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Andrew Roche)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February