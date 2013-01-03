BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 3 John Boehner won a second two-year term as speaker of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.
Despite a few Republicans holding back support for him, Boehner beat Democratic minority leader Nancy Pelosi by 220-192 votes, on the first day of a new Congress.
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.