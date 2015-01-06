WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday re-elected Republican John Boehner to
serve a third term as Speaker of the chamber.
Boehner won another two-year term as Republicans enjoy a
stronger House majority and take control of the Senate as a
result of November elections.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was Boehner's main
challenger for the top job of Speaker, but a handful of
conservative Republicans voted for other candidates, leaving the
outcome unclear until all votes were tallied.
(Reporting By David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)