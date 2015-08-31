WASHINGTON Aug 31 The leaders of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee blasted significant errors in recent Air Force estimates of the cost of a new strike bomber in a terse letter to Defense Secretary Ash Carter made public on Monday, and demanded a detailed explanation.

Air Force Secretary Deborah James last week decried the botched cost estimate as a "regrettable error" and blamed it on human error and a lack of proper oversight. She said a contract award was expected soon.

The initial Air Force projection submitted this year for the cost of the bomber program over 10 years put it at $58.4 billion, a 76 percent spike from last year's estimate. The Air Force later said the true cost estimate for the 10-year period was $41.7 billion, which was still a 21 percent increase over the previous estimate of $33.1 billion.

"To commit administrative errors amounting to tens of billions of dollars is simply unacceptable," wrote Senator John McCain, the committee's Republican chairman, and Senator Jack Reed, the top Democrat on the committee, in the letter.

"For Congress ... to fulfill its proper oversight responsibilities and appropriate scarce taxpayer dollars ... it is imperative that we receive the most accurate information possible," they wrote.

Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 bomber, is competing against a team made up of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp for a deal that could be worth $50 billion to $80 billion to the winning bidder.

McCain raised concerns about another key Air Force priority, the $49 billion Boeing program to build a new refueling plane, in a separate letter to Carter dated Friday, and also released Monday.

He said recently announced cost overruns and delays in the program increased the risk that it would not meet its planned delivery milestones, and said he expected that any resulting additional costs would be borne by the company, not the government.

Boeing confirmed earlier this month that the first flight of its fully equipped military aerial refueling tanker would be delayed by about a month after incorrect chemicals were put through the plane's fuel system.

Pentagon spokeswoman Maureen Schumann said the letters had been received, and the department would respond promptly and directly to the senators.

The Air Force had no immediate response to the letters. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)