WASHINGTON, April 18 The tax-writing committee
of the U.S. House of Representatives will begin holding hearings
on a Republican tax reform proposal next week, the panel's
Republican chairman said on Tuesday.
House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady told Fox News that
the panel will soon announce hearings on the plan known as the
House blueprint "starting next week."
Brady has said he intends to unveil tax reform legislation
this spring. But on Tuesday, it was not clear how an ongoing
congressional debate about repealing and replacing the
healthcare law known as Obamacare might impact the intended
timeline.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)