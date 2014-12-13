WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed an extension of federal spending authority through midnight Wednesday (0500 Thursday GMT), staving off the threat of a government shutdown that could have been triggered by early Sunday.

The funding extension was approved by voice vote. Senate leaders, however, have still not reached an agreement to accelerate a vote on a $1.1 trillion spending bill that would fund all government agencies through September 2015 except for the Department of Homeland Security. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)