* House budget flat at $1.23 billion after two years of cuts
* Obama has threatened to veto House Republican spending
bills
* Capitol buildings and grounds budget cut, dome rehab
denied
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 8 After seeking to impose
substantial spending cuts on a wide range of non-defense
programs this year, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday voted to keep its own administrative
budget unchanged.
House lawmakers then left Washington for a week-long recess.
The $1.23 billion budget for fiscal 2013 House operations -
including staff salaries, member expenses and committee budgets
- was approved on a 307-102 vote as part of a $3.33 billion
spending bill for the legislative branch of the federal
government.
The House portion of the budget was kept unchanged after
being cut the two previous fiscal years, marking a 10.5 percent
reduction since 2010.
The House has voted to make deep cuts to a number of social
programs, such as food stamps and the Medicaid health care
program for the poor, in order to protect defense spending from
automatic spending cuts. The House has approved, on average,
cuts of around 5 percent to federal agency budgets and other
discretionary spending from last year.
Speaker John Boehner last week defended the House's plans to
keep its own budget unchanged.
"Listen, the House has taken cuts two fiscal years in a row,
and the Appropriations Committee went through a very detailed
process of listening to members, listening to House officers, in
terms of what the budget should be," Boehner told reporters.
"And I think a budget freeze is the appropriate course of
action."
House leadership offices would see a cut of $5.8 million in
salaries and expenses next year, but overall House expenses -
including employee benefits, supplies and certain legal costs -
would rise by $9.8 million.
VETO, SHUTDOWN THREATS
President Barack Obama has threatened to veto all of the
spending bills passed by the Republican-controlled House because
they go below an overall $1.047 trillion cap on discretionary
spending that was part of last summer's deal to end a standoff
over the U.S. debt limit.
The Senate has not yet passed any of its spending bills,
including appropriations for Senate operations. Bills approved
by the Senate Appropriations Committee adhere to the budget deal
cap, setting up a confrontation over government agency funding
that could threaten a government shutdown as the current fiscal
year nears its Sept. 30 close.
The overall legislative branch budget was $34.4 million
below last year, but the bulk of that comes from a $52.4 million
cut in the Capitol buildings and grounds budget. The House bill
also rejected a request for $61.2 million to start a long-term
project to rehabilitate of the Capitol's iconic dome.
The Capitol Police, which provides security to the complex,
would get a $20 million increase under the House measure.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Leslie
Adler)