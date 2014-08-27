WASHINGTON Aug 27 The U.S. budget deficit for
fiscal year 2014 will be an estimated $506 billion, a slight
increase from the $492 billion projected in April, based on
lower-than-expected corporate tax receipts, the Congressional
Budget Office said on Wednesday.
U.S. budget deficits are expected to remain less than 3
percent of GDP through 2018 but grow after that, rising to
nearly 4 percent of GDP in 2022, CBO said. That is because
revenues will grow only slightly faster than the economy and
spending is projected to increase more rapidly, the budget
agency said.
CBO said a substantial amount of slack remains in the U.S.
labor market due to the lower participation rate and an elevated
number of people working part time.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech)