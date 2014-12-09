(Adds Reid comments, detail on terrorism risk insurance bill)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Congressional negotiators
raced on Tuesday to wrap up final policy disputes over a $1.1
trillion spending bill as a midnight Thursday deadline to avert
a U.S. government shutdown drew closer.
House of Representatives Republicans were prepared to pass a
short-term funding extension of one to two days if necessary to
forestall a shutdown, as procedural hurdles in the Senate could
delay final passage past the deadline.
The snags in the talks added some drama to a spending bill
that appeared to be cruising toward passage, despite demands
from conservative Republicans to withhold spending from
President Barack Obama's immigration order, which would allow
millions of undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the
United States.
The House Appropriations Committee still hoped to unveil the
funding package on Tuesday. A senior Republican aide said some
disputed provisions were likely to be taken out and dealt with
separately.
The measure aims to fund all government agencies through
September 2015, except for the Department of Homeland Security,
which would be extended only through late February, providing
Republicans leverage over the agency implementing the Obama
immigration order.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said a key remaining
issue was a Republican-authored provision aimed at shoring up
distressed multi-employer pension plans. Democrats are largely
opposed because it could reduce some pension payments to
seniors.
"It's my understanding that issue is still alive," Reid told
reporters.
Reid also said it would be difficult to remove language
restricting the District of Columbia's new marijuana
legalization law. The language would prevent the district from
using local funds to set up and regulate the legal sale of
marijuana.
The spending provisions in the "omnibus" funding bill have
been worked out, keeping domestic spending largely flat with
last year, and providing emergency funds to fight the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa.
Current government spending authority expires at 12:01 a.m.
EST (0501 GMT) on Friday.
Reid said the Senate could work into next week to finish its
final business for the year, including a defense spending
authorization, a tax break extension, and several nominations.
A six-year extension for a federal terrorism insurance
backstop that was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was
excluded from the funding bill and is being dealt with
separately.
Another unresolved dispute cited by Democrats was a
Republican-authored provision to prevent new restrictions on
derivatives trading by large banks from taking effect.
