(Adds details from proposed spending bill)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Congressional negotiators
unveiled a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill that aims to avoid a
government shutdown at midnight on Thursday and punts an
immigration showdown between Republicans and President Barack
Obama until February.
As the funding deadline loomed, Republicans successfully
negotiated a number of policy provisions into the measure,
including easing of regulations ranging from the environment to
financial derivatives trading.
The measure was expected to be put to a House of
Representatives vote on Thursday. But to enable Senate passage,
a short-term extension of one or two days was being prepared,
congressional aides said.
"This bill will allow us to fulfill our constitutional duty
to responsibly fund the federal government and avoid a
shutdown," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers
said in a statement.
The measure largely keeps unchanged fiscal 2015 domestic
spending, while adding funds to fight Islamic State militants in
Iraq and Syria and to fight Ebola in West Africa.
It funds all government agencies through September 2015,
except for the Department of Homeland Security, which would be
extended only through Feb. 27. That move aims to give
Republicans leverage over the agency implementing Obama's
immigration order.
Next year, when Republicans control both the House and
Senate, they intend to pass restrictions barring federal funds
for Obama's plan to let millions of undocumented immigrants stay
and work in the United States.
Current government spending authority expires at 12:01 a.m.
EST (0501 GMT) on Friday.
Negotiations were delayed by wrangling over a Republican
effort to block new curbs on derivatives trade that would
require banks to shift these activities to units that do not
benefit from federal deposit insurance and Federal Reserve
loans.
The compromise that ended up in the bill grants a reprieve
for derivatives trades on behalf of farmers and other commodity
producers, who had feared the rule would require them to put up
more collateral.
A bipartisan provision to shore up distressed multi-employer
pension plans and the government fund that guarantees them was
taken out of the bill and proposed as an amendment facing a
separate vote. Changes include raising insurance premiums for
these plans and allowing them to cut benefits for non-disabled
beneficiaries under 75.
A six-year extension for a federal terrorism insurance
backstop created after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks was also
excluded from the funding bill and is being dealt with
separately.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by John
Whitesides, Tom Brown and Cynthia Osterman)