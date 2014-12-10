(Recasts with new shutdown risk, due to objections from
Democrats)
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 10 Democrats on Capitol Hill
threatened on Wednesday to withhold support from a proposed
$1.1 trillion spending bill unless Republicans delete two
controversial items buried deep within its pages, keeping the
risk of a U.S. government shutdown alive.
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi
said Democrats were "deeply troubled" by provisions to halt
planned restrictions on derivatives trading by large, federally
insured banks and to expand tenfold the amounts that individuals
can donate to national political parties.
"These provisions are destructive to middle class families
and to the practice of our democracy. We must get them out of
the omnibus package," Pelosi said in a statement.
Democratic support is seen as critical to passage of the
spending measure in the House, as Republican aides and lawmakers
say it is unlikely their party would be able to muster enough
votes for passage on its own.
Many conservative House Republicans oppose the bill,
claiming it fails to deny funding for President Barack Obama's
controversial executive action on immigration. And Democrats
still control the Senate until January.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch advocate for
tougher regulation of Wall Street, called for Democrats to hold
out against the derivatives provision, which would effectively
strike down a portion of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law
enacted after the financial crisis.
"We all need to stand and fight this giveaway to the most
powerful banks in the country," Warren said.
The last-ditch Democratic effort came after negotiators from
both parties agreed to the changes and dozens of other
non-spending policy provisions that relax or forestall
regulations ranging from agricultural runoff to truck driver
working hours.
"If Representative Pelosi doesn't think her negotiators did
a good job, she should discuss it with them - but sour grapes
doesn't mean she gets to rewrite the deal after the fact," said
Michael Steel, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner.
Unveiled late on Tuesday night, the 1,603-page spending bill
got a warm welcome from many House Republicans in a closed-door
session with Boehner on Wednesday morning.
"Tomorrow we'll pass a responsible bill that will keep the
government running," Boehner declared to reporters following the
meeting.
Without fast action by Congress, federal agencies would run
out of money at midnight on Thursday. Before the revolt by
Democrats, a White House spokesman said he was encouraged by
the movement in Congress on a compromise measure.
While the legislation would fund most federal agencies
through September, the end of the current fiscal year, it would
pay for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) activities only
through February in a move to gain leverage over Obama's
immigration order.
DHS is the main agency that will implement Obama's order,
which was announced in November. Supported strongly by
immigration activists and staunchly opposed by many Republicans,
the president's action eased deportation threats for around 4.7
million undocumented immigrants.
(Editing by John Whitesides and Tom Brown)