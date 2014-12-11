(Corrects to say Republicans in final paragraph, instead of
Democrats)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 11 With the threat looming of a
midnight government shutdown, the fate of a $1.1 trillion U.S.
spending bill was thrust into doubt on Thursday by Democratic
objections over a provision to roll back part of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law.
A vote on final passage of the bill was set for Thursday
afternoon, and House Speaker John Boehner predicted passage.
But the measure barely cleared a procedural hurdle as both
liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans urged their
colleagues to oppose it.
Current spending authority for federal agencies expires at
midnight on Thursday, so the House is also planning to pass a
two-day extension to avoid a shutdown and allow more time for
Senate passage, Republican aides said.
The 1,603-page funding package, negotiated by Republican and
Democratic appropriators and leaders in both chambers, looked to
be cruising toward passage until full details were disclosed on
Tuesday night.
Liberals, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts,
were livid that it included a provision that kills planned
restrictions on derivatives trading by large banks, allowing
them to continue trading swaps and futures in units that benefit
from federal deposit insurance and Federal Reserve loans.
The Obama administration views the restriction, due to go
into effect next year, as a pillar of the financial reforms
enacted after the financial crisis, which was triggered by a
collapse in complex mortgage derivatives.
"We think that's wrong" Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told
CNBC of the roll-back provision in the spending bill. However,
both Lew and the White House stopped well short of issuing a
veto threat against the measure.
Warren and others urged Democrats to withhold support until
the provision was dropped. Some also demanded the removal of a
provision that allows a massive increase in individual
contributions to national political parties for federal
elections, potentially up to $777,600 a year.
"I am increasingly optimistic that House Democrats will come
together to defeat this effort to protect Wall Street's biggest
banks," said Representative Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on
the House Financial Services Committee.
She said many Democrats spoke out against the provision at a
meeting Thursday morning. Aides to House Democratic leaders
said, however, that they were not actively campaigning to defeat
the bill.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans would
not make any last-minute changes, adding: "I think we will be
fine."
Democratic support is seen as critical to passage of the
spending bill in the House, as Republican aides and lawmakers
say it is unlikely their party would be able to muster enough
votes for passage on its own.
The spending bill would keep most federal agencies funded
through September 2015, except for the Department of Homeland
Security (DHS), which would get an extension only through Feb.
27.
The plan is intended to give Republicans leverage over DHS
next year, when they control the Senate and a stronger House
majority. They intend to deny funding to the agency for
implementation of Obama's order allowing millions of
undocumented immigrants stay and work in the United States.
