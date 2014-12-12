(Adds details, quotes)
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives averted a government shutdown on Thursday,
narrowly passing a $1.1 trillion spending bill despite strenuous
Democratic objections to controversial financial provisions.
The vote followed a long day of drama and discord on Capitol
Hill that highlighted fraying Democratic unity and featured an
uneasy alliance between President Barack Obama and House Speaker
John Boehner, enemies in past budget battles but on the same
side this time in pushing for passage.
A vote on the measure was delayed for hours after Democrats
revolted against provisions to roll back part of the Dodd-Frank
financial reform law and allow more big money political
donations, while conservative Republicans objected because the
measure did not block funds for Obama's immigration order.
Democrats said Republican leaders, flexing their new
political muscle after big wins in the midterm elections that
will give them control of both chambers of Congress next year,
had gone too far in trying to roll back Dodd-Frank.
"We have enough votes to show them never to do this again,"
Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi told members of her party,
behind closed doors, according to a source in the room.
Some Democrats also demanded the removal of a provision that
allows a massive increase in individual contributions to
national political parties for federal elections, potentially up
to $777,600 a year.
The debate pitted Obama against Pelosi, one of his most
loyal allies in Congress, as Obama and his administration waged
a last-ditch campaign to persuade Democrats to set aside their
objections, arguing that if it failed, the party would get a
worse spending deal next year under Republican control.
The effort to save the bill angered some Democrats, who
complained that both Obama and JPMorgan Chase & Co chief
executive Jamie Dimon were calling Democrats to support it.
"It is very strange, very strange that the two of them would
be working for the support of this bill," said Representative
Maxine Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services
Committee.
In the 219-206 vote, 67 Republicans rejected the spending
bill, largely because it failed to take action to stop Obama's
executive immigration order. But that was offset by 57 Democrats
who voted in favor.
Shortly after passage, both the House and Senate passed a
48-hour extension to allow the Senate more time to consider the
measure. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said it would be
debated on Friday.
The 1,603-page bill, negotiated by Republican and Democratic
appropriators and leaders, drew Democrats' ire when they
discovered it would roll back the Dodd-Frank law due to go into
effect next year by killing planned restrictions on derivatives
trading by large banks, allowing them to continue trading swaps
and futures in units that benefit from federal deposit insurance
and Federal Reserve loans.
If passed by the Senate, the spending bill would fund all
government agencies through September 2015, except for the
Department of Homeland Security, which would get an extension
only through Feb. 27. Republicans intend to deny funding to the
agency to carry out Obama's order allowing millions of
undocumented immigrants to stay and work in the United States.
The measure keeps domestic spending largely flat, while
providing billions of dollars in additional funds to fight
Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria and the Ebola outbreak
in West Africa.
