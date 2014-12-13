(Updates with five-day extension of funding, more details)
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. Senate passed a
five-day extension of federal funding on Saturday, staving off a
government shutdown and buying lawmakers more time to resolve a
fight over a longer, $1.1 trillion spending bill led by Tea
Party firebrand Ted Cruz.
It was the second time in a little over a year that Cruz,
the Texas Republican freshman with presidential aspirations, has
attempted to stop a key Obama administration initiative by
denying government funds. In this case, Cruz was targeting
Obama's executive order that offered millions of undocumented
immigrants relief from the threat of deportation.
Cruz was a central figure in a 16-day government shutdown in
October 2013, when he persuaded Republicans to try to withhold
funds from Obamacare, President Barack Obama's landmark
healthcare reform law.
In the end, Cruz got none of what he wanted and Republicans
were left with little but voter anger.
On Saturday, a similar situation looked to be unfolding in
the Democratic-controlled Senate after Cruz and two other Senate
Republicans objected to a tentative deal to accelerate votes on
the spending bill to fund government.
But the Saturday afternoon vote to extend funding through
midnight Wednesday averted a shutdown for some government
operations, such as national parks, that could have started
after midnight on Saturday.
The larger $1.1 trillion spending bill at issue would fund
all government agencies through September 2015, except for the
Department of Homeland Security, which would get an extension
only through Feb. 27.
Cruz and senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jeff Sessions of
Alabama were demanding permission to offer an amendment that
would deny the DHS any funds for carrying out Obama's November
immigration order. Critics of the order have called it an
amnesty for lawbreakers.
CRITICS COMPLAIN ABOUT CRUZ
Senators from both parties complained on Saturday that
Cruz's strategy was counterproductive and aimed at grabbing
attention.
"This reminds me very much of the shutdown last year, where
the strategy made absolutely no sense and was
counterproductive," Republican Senator Susan Collins said.
Cruz's objections meant that the earliest that Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid could hold a final vote on the
overall spending bill was 7 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Monday.
Reid accused the three Republicans of holding the
legislation "hostage."
Cruz, in a post on his Facebook page, blamed the impasse on
Reid, calling him "an enabler for President Obama."
As reporters tried to interview Cruz as he entered the
Senate chamber in the Capitol, Democratic Senator Claire
McCaskill shouted: "Quit giving him so much attention, that's
exactly what's causing the problem!"
Pending the vote on the spending bill, Reid called the
Senate back into session, interrupting some senators' holiday
travel plans, to plow ahead with confirmation votes on dozens of
Obama administration nominees, including judges, ambassadors and
an immigration chief.
Republicans complained that the delay caused by Cruz would
lead to the approval of a lot more nominees who they oppose,
just before their party takes control of the Senate in January
following their gains in midterm election in November.
Also being held up by the spending bill dispute were Senate
votes on bills to renew 55 already expired tax breaks,
retroactive to Jan. 1, 2014, and a six-year extension of a
terrorism risk insurance program due to expire at year-end.
The spending bill was narrowly passed by the House of
Representatives on Thursday night, after it ran into a revolt
from Democrats objecting over provisions that roll back part of
the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and allow more big money
political donations.