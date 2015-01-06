WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Tuesday to incorporate macroeconomic
projections into cost estimates for major legislation, a move
that critics say could hide the true budgetary effects of tax
cuts.
The move toward "dynamic scoring" is part of a package of
new rules that passed on a 234-172 party-line vote as the new
Republican-controlled Congress started its work.
The rule change requires that macroeconomic effects of
"major legislation" be incorporated into the official cost
estimates produced by the Congressional Budget Office and the
Joint Committee on Taxation.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)