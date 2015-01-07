(Adds details of rule change, White House official's comment)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Jan 6 More macroeconomic projections
will be included in cost estimates for major fiscal legislation
in the U.S. House of Representatives under a rule change
approved on Tuesday, a move critics said could mask the true
impact of tax cuts.
The move toward "dynamic scoring," as the approach to
gauging the budgetary effect of tax and spending changes is
known, was part of a rules package passed on a 234-172
party-line vote as the Republican-controlled Congress began its
work.
The change, which applies only to House bills for now,
requires that more macroeconomic effects be taken into account
when analyzing "major legislation" and its estimated cost
estimates, work done by the Congressional Budget Office and the
Joint Committee on Taxation.
Republicans say the CBO's and JCT's current estimating
methods fail to reflect government revenues generated when tax
cuts or other legislative changes boost economic growth.
Democrats blasted the change as "voodoo economics" that
would make it easier for Republicans to cut tax rates without
increasing federal deficits in their tax reform plans this year.
The change would apply to House bills that involve spending
or taxation equal to 0.25 percent of U.S. gross domestic
product, or those deemed important by the chairmen of the JCT
and House Budget committees.
Estimates for Senate bills will not change until the Senate
can adopt a companion rule, which would most likely come later
this year when the chamber passes a budget resolution,
Republican congressional aides said.
The CBO and JCT currently provide some macroeconomic
analysis as supplements to major bills, such as immigration
reform or President Barack Obama's healthcare law. The change
adopted on Tuesday will include those growth effects and
associated revenue in official cost estimates.
White House Budget Director Shaun Donovan said in a blog
posting that adoption of dynamic scoring would "risk injecting
bias" into a decades-old, non-partisan budget process.
"As a result, it could allow Congress to adopt legislation
that increases federal deficits, while masking its costs,"
Donovan said.
House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price disagreed, saying
the goal was for "realistic" cost estimates.
"We've heard that it's stacking the deck, or that it's
cooking the books in favor of tax cuts. That's nonsense," Price
said. "What we're trying to do is simply say that if a piece of
legislation is going to have a large effect on the economy, that
we include that effect in the official estimate."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Peter Cooney)