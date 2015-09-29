WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he and departing House Speaker John Boehner will soon launch negotiations with the White House to try to reach a two-year budget deal that covers the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.

"We'd like to settle the top line (spending level) for both years so that next year we can have a regular appropriations process," McConnell told reporters in the Capitol. "The president and Speaker Boehner and I spoke about getting started in the discussions last week and I would expect them to start very soon." (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)