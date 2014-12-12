WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill late on
Thursday to fund most federal agencies through Sept. 30, the end
of the current fiscal year.
By a vote of 219-206, the House approved the bill, which
would fund the Department of Homeland Security only through
February to give Republicans a chance early next year to try to
stop President Barack Obama's immigration reforms that are
largely carried out by DHS.
The legislation still must be passed by the Senate before it
can be sent to Obama for signing into law.
A separate bill to fund the government for two days is
likely to be passed by the House, according to a Republican
leadership aide. The measure is needed to give the Senate time
to pass the $1.1 trillion bill and also avoid a government
shutdown at midnight on Thursday when current funding expires.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)