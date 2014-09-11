WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch,
the top Republican on the tax-writing Finance Committee, said
billionaire investor Warren Buffett called him recently to find
out what Congress might do about companies that move abroad for
tax purposes.
Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, are concerned about
inversions, in which a U.S. company buys a foreign competitor
and makes its home country the new tax domicile. The deals often
result in lower tax rates for the inverted company.
Buffett, who has sided with President Barack Obama's
Democrats on many tax issues, was criticized by some Democrats
when he agreed to put up some cash for Burger King Worldwide's
$11.5 billion deal to buy Canadian chain Tim Hortons
.
Democrats slammed the deal after Burger King said it would
be taxed as a Canadian company. Buffett defended his role and
said the move was not really about taxes.
Hatch said during a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
on Thursday that, before that fuss erupted, Buffett had wanted
to know what lawmakers might propose on inversions.
"He called me to say, 'You've got to do something about tax
inversions," the Utah senator said. "I believe that was before
he entered into the Burger King situation."
Democrats have proposed numerous ways to make inversions
more difficult or less financially lucrative for companies.
Hatch said on Thursday that many of those ideas were driven by
politics.
He and Senator Ron Wyden, the top lawmakers on the Senate
Finance Committee, say they are working on their own inversion
plan but have not given details of what they are considering.
Hatch said Buffett, who he called a friend, has said in the
past that responsible businesses try to reduce their tax bills
and sometimes make transactions that are driven by taxes.
"I don't blame him," Hatch said. "I don't like it, but he's
living within the law."
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by John Whitesides and
Ken Wills)