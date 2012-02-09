WASHINGTON Feb 8 Warren Buffett, the magnanimous billionaire who inspired President Barack Obama's new crusade to make the rich pay more taxes, agreed to meet privately on Wednesday with U.S. Senate Democrats, aides said.

Buffett was to be the dinner speaker at a closed-door meeting of the lawmakers, aides said. He was to discuss their "continued efforts for tax fairness," one aide said.

Obama spoke to Senate Democrats earlier in the day during their retreat at the home of the Washington Nationals baseball team.

Buffett - an investor, philanthropist and one of the richest people in the world - has complained that many millionaires and billionaires, like himself, pay a lower tax rate than the average working American.

Obama has said he wants Congress to enact a new "Buffett rule," which would require anyone earning more than $1 million to pay an effective rate of at least 30 percent.

Obama began his election-year campaign for the rule by inviting Buffett's secretary, who pays a higher tax rate than her boss, to his Jan. 24 State of the Union address to Congress.

(Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)