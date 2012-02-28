* Senate panel to meet on capital formation bills -Reid
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. Senate majority
leader Harry Reid announced plans on Tuesday to push forward
legislation to spur capital formation for small businesses, an
issue that has spawned a rare showing of bipartisanship.
The Nevada Democrat said the Senate Banking Committee would
hold a hearing on small business growth next week and he
applauded the House of Representatives for its own progress on
related legislation.
The White House has also supported such legislation, as
President Barack Obama and lawmakers are eager to show voters in
an election year that they are helping the economy recover.
However, it may be a tough slog to move legislation to
Obama's desk with the Democratic-controlled Senate and the
Republican-controlled House eager to portray the other group as
obstructionists.
"Too many Americans are still hurting financially or
struggling to find work," Reid said in remarks delivered on the
Senate floor. "And it is crucial for Congress to continue
efforts to create jobs and rebuild our economy."
The House, with bipartisan support, passed four bills late
last year to help small businesses spur job growth by revamping
federal securities laws that some say have hindered access to
capital.
One of the House measures would eliminate the ban on general
solicitation that keeps privately held businesses from
advertising securities sales to accredited investors.
Another would create a regulatory framework to let private
businesses use "crowd-funding" - a capital raising technique
where investors take small stakes in companies over the
Internet.
It would allow companies to raise up to $2 million annually
from investors pledging no more than $10,000, or 10 percent of
their annual income.
On Tuesday, House Majority leader Eric Cantor unveiled a
Jobs Act that generally packages the measures that had
previously been approved by the whole House or by committees.
Cantor, at a news conference that included House Speaker
John Boehner and other House Republican leaders, said the
package of bills would help small businesses gain access to
capital and would reduce the regulatory burden for startup
businesses.
The push has encouragement from outside Congress. The U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is considering updating its
own rules to foster capital formation.
Earlier this month, an SEC advisory panel urged the agency
to relax outdated rules that trigger public financial reporting
for companies, but it stopped short of backing crowd-funding,
citing concerns about investor protection.
Reid said the Senate measures would improve innovators'
access to capital and streamline how companies sell stock
through initial public offerings, or IPOs, while protecting
investors.
While he did not elaborate on the bills, he noted that
Senate Democrats have been working on them "for months."
Senators Jon Tester and Pat Toomey introduced a bipartisan
bill in September that would broaden an exemption to allow
companies to sell up to $50 million in shares without filing
lengthy paperwork. Currently, businesses can only raise $5
million under the rule.
Senators Charles Schumer and Toomey also introduced a
bipartisan bill in December to reduce the cost of going public
for smaller companies by exempting them from certain regulatory
requirements, such as hiring an outside auditor to verify
internal controls.
