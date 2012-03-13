* Bill would ease capital-raising restrictions
* Vote expected to come sometime this month-aide
* Reid will try to add reauthorization of Ex-Im Bank-aide
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate will
vote this month on a bipartisan measure already passed by the
House of Representatives to make it easier for small firms to
raise capital, according to a Senate Democratic aide.
The move by the Democratic-led Senate to take up the version
from the Republican-led House is a rare spot of election-year
bipartisanship, as both parties try to convince voters they are
helping the economic recovery.
The JOBS Act, which passed the House with overwhelming
support last week, packages several measures aimed at easing
restrictions on small businesses and startups raising capital.
The aide said that Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will
likely add an amendment reauthorizing the U.S. Export-Import
Bank to the legislation, something Republicans have opposed.
But the aide added that if the amendment fails to get folded
in to the bill, the Senate will still move to pass the overall
legislation.
The Ex-Im Bank, established in 1934 by President Franklin
Roosevelt, provides financing to U.S. exporters to make sales
that are viewed as too risky by private banks.
Its charter is generally renewed for four or five years at a
time, but the bank has been operating on temporary authority
since October, and has run afoul of Republicans who have branded
its mission as "corporate welfare."
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Richard Cowan; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)