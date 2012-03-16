* Democrats heed SEC warnings that House bill may weaken
protections
* Changes sought to prevent relaxed regulation for bigger
firms
* Republicans warn against loading bill with "poison pills"
(Rewrites throughout, adds comments from SEC chairman, senator)
By David Lawder and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. Senate Democrats
rebranded a bill aimed at job growth as a threat to investor
protections on Thursday, proposing revisions that could halt one
of Congress' few hopes for bi-partisan cooperation this year.
The House of Representatives last week overwhelmingly
approved the bill to relax some regulations for smaller
companies to allow them to more easily raise capital and offer
public stock offerings. More capital means faster expansion for
startups and more jobs, lawmakers reasoned.
But Democrats in the Senate sought to undo some of these
provisions in the wake of warnings from Securities and Exchange
Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro and other investor advocates
that the House measure would erode investor protections and
allow the return of some of the conditions that fueled the
destructive tech stock bubble of the late 1990s.
Schapiro stepped up her criticism on Thursday, saying the
House bill could chip away at firewalls that prevent investment
bankers from rewarding analysts for favorable IPO research to
lure unsuspecting investor clients. Schapiro, an independent,
was appointed to the SEC by President Barack Obama.
"We should not walk backwards here," Schapiro said in a
speech to a group of business journalists. "Collusive behavior
between analysts and bankers cost investors huge sums, shattered
confidence in the integrity of research, and damaged the markets
themselves."
The Democratic revisions would address Schapiro's concerns
about the firewalls, and they would also significantly limit the
number of firms that could benefit from the measure's exemptions
from certain costly disclosure, accounting, audit and other
regulatory requirements.
The House bill had allowed fairly large companies - those
with up to $1 billion in annual gross revenue - to qualify for
certain key regulatory exemptions after their initial public
offerings. Arguing that this would largely free the vast
majority of IPO candidates from regulation, the Senate Democrats
proposed lowering the threshold to $350 million.
This level would capture a greater share of true "startup"
firms that need more help, said Senator Carl Levin.
"I think we should have all learned from the painful recent
past that reducing investor protections against fraud and abuse
will not help build a strong economy or create jobs," Levin
said. "It will threaten our economy and lose us jobs."
PARTISAN BICKERING
The Democratic amendments quickly turned the bill from an
election-friendly jobs measure seen winning quick approval to
one that looked set to succumb to partisan bickering.
The amendments would need 60 votes to be adopted, but even
if they fail, the Democrat-controlled Senate could kill the
original House measure with a majority vote.
Republicans wasted no time accusing Democrats of trying to
block the measure with parliamentary maneuvers, "partisan
provisions" and "poison pills." Senator Jon Kyl, an Arizona
Republican, said Democrats wanted to kill the measure so
President Barack Obama could continue his re-election campaign
against a "do-nothing Congress."
"If Congress actually does something in a bipartisan way
that helps many Americans. Well, it will undermine his
narrative," Kyl said on the Senate floor. "He's relying on
congressional dysfunction to keep that narrative going."
Senate Democrats on Thursday also attacked a provision in
the House bill that would permit a new capital-raising strategy
known as "crowdfunding," which lets investors take small stakes
in private start-ups over the Internet.
While Democrats said they are not against the idea, they
were concerned that Republicans had stripped away far too many
regulations that would protect mom and pop investors from
predators who seek to prey on people through the internet.
They are now seeking revisions, some of which were suggested
by Schapiro, that include requiring intermediaries offering the
stocks to register with the SEC and provide certain disclosures
to investors.
Senate Democrats also proposed that the legislation extend
the Export-Import Bank's lending authority until 2015 and
increase its lending limit to $140 billion from $100 billion.
The bank's charter is due to expire on May 31 and it is expected
to hit the lending cap in a few weeks.
Some Republicans object to this because they believe the
Eximbank is displacing private-sector lenders from big trade
finance deals and that the taxpayer-subsidized financing it
offers to foreign firms can actually hurt U.S. companies.
(Additional reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Todd Eastham)