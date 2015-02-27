(Refiles to correct "Republicans" to "Republican" in first
By Susan Heavey and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Republican lawmakers on
Friday appointed a former White House economist with a
conservative pedigree to head Congress's traditionally
nonpartisan research body for budget policy.
Keith Hall, who served as chief economist on former
President George W. Bush's Council of Economic Advisers, will
take the reins at the Congressional Budget Office in April.
The CBO plays a central role in U.S. lawmaking by serving as
an official scorekeeper in budget issues. Hall's appointment
shows how Republicans are putting their stamp on the capital's
institutions since gaining a majority in both houses of Congress
in November.
Congress recently has moved to make the CBO consider whether
tax cuts might boost economic growth and therefore not increase
the deficit, a controversial methodology among economists known
as "dynamic scoring."
Hall has publicly endorsed a variety of conservative
positions, from warnings against higher minimum wages to
critiques of regulations as job-killing. His position on dynamic
scoring is unclear.
"Hall definitely would not be considered a Democrat," said
former Republican budget staffer Bill Hoagland. "He is right of
center but would definitely not be out on a limb on the far
right."
The CBO assesses whether proposals will increase or decrease
the federal deficit, and is a respected voice on economic
challenges from fiscal sustainability to the stagnant incomes of
middle-class America.
"He has dedicated his career to ... providing policy makers
and the public with superior economic analysis," Senate Budget
Committee Chairman Senator Mike Enzi, a Republican, said in a
statement.
Enzi and House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price, also a
Republican, have the power to appoint CBO directors, and Hall
will serve until 2019. He will replace Doug Elmendorf, who was
appointed to head the CBO by Democrats in 2009.
Hall is chief economist at the U.S. International Trade
Commission and has also served in the Treasury, Labor and
Commerce departments. He has also worked as a research fellow at
the Mercatus Center in Arlington, Virginia, a prominent
university center for conservative economics.
His policy views do not always square with those of more
conservative Republicans.
Last April, he testified before the Senate Budget Committee
on how to fight rising income inequality, a favored target for
President Barack Obama's Democratic Party but something many
Republicans say is not a problem.
"We should focus on jobs if our goal is to have a
significant impact on income inequality," Hall said then.
