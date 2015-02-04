WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would add extra
hurdles for government agencies writing new rules and limit the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding next year.
The House voted 250 to 173 to pass the bill, sending the
legislation to the U.S. Senate. The bill from Representative
Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, would require
regulatory agencies to disclose more information about the costs
to local governments and businesses of any new federal rules.
"Americans are better served when regulators are required to
measure and consider the costs of the rules they create," Foxx
said in a statement after the vote. "Transparency and
accountability are not partisan issues."
Republicans have criticized rules ranging from the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial law aimed at Wall Street to environmental
regulations, which they say impose unfair costs on businesses
and hurt economic growth.
Wednesday's bill is the latest effort by the
Republican-controlled House to change the way U.S. agencies
write new regulations. Opponents, including most Democrats, said
the bill would make it easier for businesses to challenge
regulations in court.
Foxx's bill also would cap the U.S. consumer bureau's budget
for fiscal year 2016 at $550 million, $36 million below its
current expected funding.
Republicans have sought more control over the agency's
budget since it was created as part of the Dodd-Frank reform
law. The consumer bureau is currently funded by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, not by congressional appropriations.
Sheridan Watson, a spokeswoman for Foxx, said the budget
limit was included in the bill passed on Wednesday to ensure the
overall legislation created no new spending, a procedural
requirement under Republican rules.
The bill, however, is unlikely to become law as Republicans
hold a slimmer majority in the U.S. Senate than they have in the
House.
The White House also said on Tuesday that President Barack
Obama would veto the bill if it reaches his desk.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson, editing by G Crosse)