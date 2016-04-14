WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Senate Agriculture
Committee on Thursday approved a reauthorization of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, nearly three years after
the legislative authority for the country's commodities and
swaps regulator expired.
The head of the CFTC, Timothy Massad, praised the committee
for clearing the way for the full Senate to vote on
authorization.
"I am committed to continuing to work with Congress
throughout this process, particularly on making sure end-users
like agricultural producers can continue to safely and
affordably use the derivatives markets, while ensuring these
markets do not generate excessive risk to our financial system,"
he said in a statement.
The CFTC has operated on year-by-year funding since the end
of 2013 because Congress has not passed a new authorization,
which lawmakers say created uncertainty in many markets. The
House of Representatives has already approved a similar bill.
Republicans, who control the Senate, said the bill would
allow farmers, ranchers and small energy providers to use
derivatives for hedging operational costs without being ensnared
in regulation intended to prevent the risky type of swap deals
that contributed to the financial crisis.
The bill "allows for anticipatory hedges and the management
of a hedge when it serves as a risk management tool for our
producers and commercial end-users and not an investment or for
speculation," said Committee Chairman Pat Roberts of Kansas.
Still, Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, a proponent
of strong Wall Street oversight, said the bill as written would
also benefit financial players.
"It's clear that this bill is all about helping Wall Street
traders and big energy companies like Koch Industries under the
guise of helping farmers," he said.
Massad's major concern involved funding.
The senior Democrat on the committee, Debbie Stabenow of
Michigan, sought to add a provision that would create a model
for backing the CFTC similar to that used for the Securities and
Exchange Commission, which offsets taxpayer funds it receives
with fees and fines. The proposal was not included in the final
bill. [nL2N17F1Q4}
"The funding language proposed by Senator Stabenow addresses
the fact that we are the only federal financial regulator
without some form of fee-based funding," Massad said.
Republican John Boozman of Arkansas, who has say over the
CFTC's budget as chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee on
financial services, shot down the idea, describing funding tied
to fines as a "bounty program."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Peter Cooney)