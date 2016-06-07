WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Senate passed
legislation on Tuesday that would revamp federal chemical safety
protections for the first time in decades, sending it to
President Barack Obama for his expected signing into law.
The Senate approved the measure that was overwhelmingly
passed by the House of Representatives on May 25.
The bill would update the Toxic Substances Control Act amid
complaints that its 40-year-old provisions hobble the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency from effectively regulating
chemicals, including those ranging from asbestos and flame
retardants to everyday household products.
"No one disputes that this bill transfers power from the
states to the federal government," Republican Senator Rand Paul
of Kentucky complained during debate of the bill.
He said it would add hundreds of new regulations that will
burden the U.S. chemical industry and hurt jobs.
The EPA, under the bill, would have to consider the impact
of a chemical on human health and the environment, as well as
the chemical's benefits and the economic impact of regulation.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)