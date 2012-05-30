* Insurers sell bankers protection against pay clawbacks
* Frank: Need bill to preserve Dodd-Frank, Sarbanes-Oxley
By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, May 30 Executives at financial firms
would no longer be able to buy insurance to protect themselves
against compensation clawbacks or civil penalties, under
legislation introduced by U.S. Representative Barney Frank.
The bill, Frank said on Wednesday, is aimed at protecting
the intent of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley Act and other laws that let federal regulators
recoup compensation or impose fines on individuals who break the
law or engage in unsafe conduct.
Insurers now offer coverage that reimburses bankers whose
compensation is confiscated.
"The creation of insurance policies to insulate financial
executives from clawbacks is one more effort by some in the
industry to perpetuate a lack of accountability," Frank, a
Democrat and co-author of Dodd-Frank, said in a statement.
The clawback provision was inserted into the Dodd-Frank law
in response to public anger that executives at banks and other
Wall Street firms such as AIG were still being paid
large salaries and bonuses despite mistakes that fueled the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Democratic Representatives Henry Waxman and Collin C.
Peterson co-sponsored the legislation.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jan Paschal)