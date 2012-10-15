* Uncertainty over fiscal cliff hurting investment -Engler
* CEOs encourage Simpson-Bowles-type plan, raising revenues
* Business Roundtable hopes for lame-duck debt limit rise
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 15 Arguing that business
uncertainty over Washington's year-end "fiscal cliff" is choking
off hiring and investment, the head of the most prominent CEO
lobbying group on Monday called on Congress to compromise on tax
cuts, spending cuts and revenues.
Business Roundtable president John Engler, a former
Republican governor of Michigan, joined a growing chorus of
chief executives imploring Congress to set aside partisan
arguments and reach a deal to put the United States on a firm
fiscal footing.
In a speech prepared for delivery to the Detroit Economic
Club, he said that many chief executives are encouraging talks
among Democratic and Republican Senators to develop a new
deficit-cutting plan based on the 2010 Bowles-Simpson
commission, which prescribed a mix of revenue increases and
spending cuts.
"I think the American people care about the future of their
country, and they understand there's going to have to be a
compromise," Engler said. "Our present course is unsustainable
and unfair to future generations."
Many members of Engler's group, which represents chief
executives of the largest U.S. corporations, have been
individually urging Congress to act. They have been warning that
the nearly $600 billion of tax hikes and spending cuts set to
take effect at the end of the year would devastate the economy.
Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein last week said
that he would be willing to pay 5 percent more in taxes if it
became necessary for Congress to reach a deal, adding that there
would be a "huge" positive impact on the economy if a bipartisan
compromise were reached.
Republicans in Congress have long resisted any revenue
increases - especially through higher tax rates - as part of any
deal to cut deficits, which just ended a fourth year above $1
trillion.
President Barack Obama's Democrats have been pushing for
higher tax rates for those making over $250,000. However, in a
debate last week, Vice President Joe Biden said he wanted higher
taxes on those making over $1 million.
EARNINGS CALLS
As corporate America's third-quarter earnings reporting
season gathered steam this week, chief executives emphasized on
conference calls the importance of Congress shielding the
fragile U.S. economy from the massive tax hikes and spending
cuts.
"In the U.S., there are promising signs that more robust
economic growth is within reach, assuming the resolution of the
fiscal cliff," Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit said on Monday.
"Lack of a resolution of the cliff situation would be highly
disruptive."
Engler warned that uncertainty over future taxes, from
individual rates to capital gains to research and development
tax credits, was seriously reducing CEO expectations for hiring,
capital investments and sales.
"The bottom line: We really don't have a tax code in this
country today. It's no wonder there's uncertainty," he said.
"It's no wonder businesses are reluctant to invest, even when
they have cash on their balance sheets."
Nonetheless, Engler said he doesn't expect Congress to
resolve all of its fiscal issues during a short post-election,
lame-duck session. He is mainly hoping for temporary fixes that
allow a larger tax reform deal to be accomplished in 2013.
These include short-term extensions on expiring tax rates,
and "backing away from sequestration" -- or putting off the
automatic spending cuts that were set in motion by last year's
landmark debt limit deal.
He also said he would like Congress to raise the debt
ceiling again, which would allow the government to continue
borrowing. The government is expected to reach the $16.4
trillion debt limit close to the end of this year, with the
Treasury Department able to take emergency cash management
measures to avoid a default for a couple of months into 2013.
Businesses are fearful of a spike in interest rates that
could occur if the United States is again brought to the brink
of default and its credit rating is cut further.
"If we can finish just these items, the real challenges will
still be waiting," Engler said.
President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans
wrangled for months last year over whether to raise the federal
debt limit. The impasse ended in August with Obama signing a
debt- ceiling increase, but Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S
credit rating shortly after, citing political gridlock in
Washington and the nation's long-term fiscal challenges.