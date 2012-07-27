WASHINGTON, July 27 Senator Charles Schumer said on Friday he thinks the Obama administration should use China's state-run CNOOC bid for Canadian oil company Nexen as leverage to fix long-standing trade and investment issues in China.

China should join a government procurement agreement, simplify its review system for foreign investments, step up enforcement of intellectual property infringements, and require its provincial and municipal governments to make certain reforms as a condition for U.S. approval of the takeover, Schumer said in a release. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)