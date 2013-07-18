By Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, July 18 The U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee on Thursday unanimously approved President Barack
Obama's nomination of James Comey, an independent-minded
Republican and former deputy U.S. attorney general, as director
of the FBI.
The nomination now goes to the full Senate, which is
expected to confirm Comey as early as next week to replace
Robert Mueller, who has led the bureau since shortly before the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
All eight committee Republicans joined the panel's 10
Democrats in sending the nomination to the full Senate.
The committee's vote came two days after an agreement was
reached to settle Democratic complaints that Republicans had
unfairly delayed a number of other nominees.
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, a committee member,
brushed off the earlier showdown and praised Comey, saying,
"When we get a good nominee, we move them."
Comey, 52, served as deputy U.S. attorney general for
President George W. Bush, a Republican, from 2003 to 2005. He
gained fame and a reputation for being willing to buck authority
after refusing in 2004 to certify aspects of the National
Security Agency's domestic surveillance program.
At the time, Comey was acting attorney general while
then-Attorney General John Ashcroft was hospitalized with
pancreatitis.
Comey's refusal prompted top White House officials to go to
the hospital and try to get Ashcroft to sign the certification.
Comey, who was in the room, said Ashcroft refused.
Comey's actions won him the support of Democrats who opposed
Bush's domestic surveillance program. Comey left the Justice
Department in 2005 and served until 2010 as general counsel to
aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.
At his Senate confirmation hearing this month, Comey
testified that he believed that the use of waterboarding, or
near drowning, as an interrogation technique was torture and
thus illegal.
Comey said he had made his views known when he was in the
Bush administration but lost battles to stop the CIA from using
so-called enhanced interrogation techniques like waterboarding
and sleep deprivation on enemy combatants.
"Mr. Comey has had an outstanding career in law enforcement,
and if confirmed, I expect he will lead the Bureau with an
independent voice," Senator Patrick Leahy, the committee
chairman, said after the vote.
"Few positions have as much impact on our liberty and
national security as the director of the FBI," Leahy said.
The FBI has nearly 36,000 employees, including 13,785
special agents who investigate cases ranging from domestic and
international terrorism to civil rights violations, drug cases,
white collar crime and public corruption.