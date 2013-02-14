(Repeats with no change in content)
* Tea Party-backed senator not inclined to compromise
* Cruz's attacks on Hagel rankle some fellow senators
* "A sign maybe we're doing something right"
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 For new U.S. senators, the
drill typically goes something like this: Keep quiet once you
arrive in Washington, learn how things work and then begin
asserting yourself.
That is not exactly the path Ted Cruz is taking.
He has been in office for barely six weeks, but already the
senator from Texas, a favorite of the conservative Tea Party
movement, has shown a provocative, in-your-face style that has
won him criticism and praise.
Cruz, 42, has been chided by Democrats and even fellow
Republicans who say he trampled Senate etiquette during
contentious hearings in which he went after former Republican
Senator Chuck Hagel, Democratic President Barack Obama's nominee
for defense secretary.
While some Republican leaders have sought to broaden the
party's appeal with a more moderate tone on a range of issues,
Cruz has unabashedly - and often dramatically - cast himself as
a hard-line conservative with a distaste for compromise.
He was one of only three senators to vote against Secretary
of State John Kerry's confirmation, and sponsored a
doomed-to-fail bill to repeal Obama's healthcare overhaul, which
some conservatives view as socialized medicine.
Cruz voted against both a Hurricane Sandy relief package and
raising the government's debt ceiling. Cruz, the son of a Cuban
immigrant, has also expressed "deep concerns" about a bipartisan
Senate plan to give many of the nation's 11 million illegal
immigrants a possible path to U.S. citizenship.
All of which have made Cruz an intriguing player in
Washington at a time when some Republicans are emphasizing
social programs and compassionate immigration policies to try to
win over Hispanics, who voted overwhelmingly for Obama in the
November election.
Cruz's early influence in Washington was evident on Tuesday,
when a Senate committee hearing on Hagel's nomination as defense
secretary essentially became a discussion of Cruz's tactics.
In recent weeks, Cruz has suggested that Hagel's nomination
was endorsed by Iran, and that Hagel was not being forthcoming
enough about his finances.
Before the Democratic-led Senate Armed Services Committee
voted to back Hagel's confirmation on Tuesday on a party-line,
14-11 vote, Cruz angered lawmakers in both parties by
suggesting, without giving evidence, that Hagel might have taken
money from countries such as North Korea.
That drew a rebuke from Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of
Florida, who said Cruz had "gone over the line."
It also prompted a warning to Cruz from a fellow Republican,
John McCain of Arizona, who had sharply questioned Hagel during
the hearings and was about to vote against Hagel's nomination.
"No one on this committee at any time should impugn his
character or his integrity," McCain said of Hagel, a fellow
veteran of the Vietnam War.
'A POLITICAL PHENOMENON'
Cruz's aggressive approach has made him a favorite
conversation piece in Washington, where headlines in recent days
have referred to him as an "attack dog" and a "chicken hawk" - a
term used by critics for those who take a strong pro-defense
stance but have served little or no time in the armed forces.
CNN broadcaster Wolf Blitzer chided Cruz during an interview
about the need to compromise. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, a
former Republican congressman from Florida, refused to utter
Cruz's name while denouncing the senator's questioning of Hagel
at his confirmation hearing as a "clown show."
Cruz, who declined through an aide to be interviewed for
this story, has been unapologetic.
"I view all of that as a sign that maybe we're doing
something right," he said recently on conservative Glenn Beck's
radio show.
Cruz's ambition and no-holds-barred style have made him a
hero among conservative activists and raised talk that Cruz -
like Florida Senator Marco Rubio, another Hispanic rising star
among Republicans - might run for president as soon as 2016.
"He's a political phenomenon, and he has managed to become a
national figure in a very short period of time," said Steve
Munisteri, chairman of the Texas Republican Party. "I have no
doubt that a year from now, virtually every Republican activist
in the country will know who Ted Cruz is."
But some analysts said Cruz's confrontational approach also
put him at risk of being marginalized and portrayed as a
political bomb thrower in a gridlocked Congress.
"He talks about issues from an ideological perspective. But
has shown no sign of being someone who could sit down and work
out a solution to a complicated problem," said political
scientist Cal Jillson of Southern Methodist University in
Dallas.
Norm Ornstein, a congressional analyst at the American
Enterprise Institute, said Cruz had been pushing the limits on
standards of behavior in the tradition-bound Senate.
GRASS-ROOTS SUPPORT
"In the modern, cable television-talk radio media age, the
more outrageous you are, the more attention you get," Ornstein
said. "And Cruz is no dummy. He's a smart, articulate guy.
You'll be seeing and hearing him a lot."
Cruz captured his Senate seat after upsetting Texas
Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, the choice of the state
party establishment, in the Republican primary. That followed
months of political spade work at small county meetings around
the state that won Cruz a dedicated grass-roots following.
"I see Ted as someone who gives a voice and representation
to people like me, who feel like they have had no voice and no
power," said Katrina Pierson, founder of the Grassroots Texans
Network and a board member of the Dallas Tea Party, who was an
early Cruz supporter.
But Cruz, a Harvard Law School graduate who was a clerk for
former Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist and served
as Texas solicitor general, has also built bridges with more
established Republicans eager to court the party's conservative
wing and promote a rising Hispanic star.
Party leaders gave him a plum speaking slot at last year's
national convention, and sought-after appointments to the Senate
Judiciary and Armed Services committees once he was elected.
They also made him vice chairman of the Senate Republican
campaign arm, which will recruit and back candidates in the 2014
elections.
The top two Senate Republicans, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
and John Cornyn of Texas, both hope to avoid primary challenges
from conservatives next year and have sought to strengthen their
relationships with Cruz.
Cruz accompanied McConnell on a congressional visit to
Israel and Afghanistan last month and won an admirer in the
process. McConnell told the National Review Online afterward
that Cruz was "ready for prime time on day one, which is pretty
unusual for somebody who just got sworn in."
Republican leaders also have been eager for Cruz, whose
father was born in Cuba and came to Texas in 1957, to help them
gain support among Hispanics.
But Cruz refused to back a bipartisan Senate immigration
plan, putting him at odds with Rubio and with the views of most
Hispanics, who polls show support a broad path to citizenship.
"To allow those who came here illegally to be placed on such
a path is both inconsistent with the rule of law and profoundly
unfair to the millions of legal immigrants who waited years, if
not decades, to come to America legally," Cruz said in a
statement after the Senate immigration plan was made public.
Trey Martinez Fischer, a Democratic state representative in
Texas and head of the state's Mexican-American Legislative
Caucus said Cruz represented the "extreme conservative, highly
partisan" wing of the Republican Party.
"I would caution anybody who looks to Senator Cruz as a role
model for Hispanics," Martinez Fischer said. "There is a
difference between being the Hispanic candidate and being the
candidate who happens to be Hispanic. He's the latter."
